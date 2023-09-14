21 mins ago - News
Map: Nonstop international flights from RDU
Raleigh-Durham International Airport has increasingly been living up to the international part of its name.
Driving the news: On Tuesday, RDU announced it will add a new direct Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt, Germany next year.
- Last August it resumed a nonstop flight to Paris that was halted during the pandemic.
- And in March, Icelandair turned its seasonal route from RDU into a year-round one.
Why it matters: For decades, RDU was a small regional airport with few nonstop flights out of the country. Many routes required connecting through larger airports in the U.S.
- As the Triangle has grown, so has the airport and its attractiveness to airlines.
What's next: Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a $500 million plan to replace RDU's main runway.
- The new runway will be 600 feet longer, allowing planes to carry more fuel and passengers.
- That could pave the way for more long-distance flights.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.