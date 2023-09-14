Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Axios Research; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has increasingly been living up to the international part of its name.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, RDU announced it will add a new direct Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt, Germany next year.

Last August it resumed a nonstop flight to Paris that was halted during the pandemic.

And in March, Icelandair turned its seasonal route from RDU into a year-round one.

Why it matters: For decades, RDU was a small regional airport with few nonstop flights out of the country. Many routes required connecting through larger airports in the U.S.

As the Triangle has grown, so has the airport and its attractiveness to airlines.

What's next: Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a $500 million plan to replace RDU's main runway.