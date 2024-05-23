🏡 1 number to go: Investor homebuyers

Data: CoreLogic. Map: Axios Visuals

Nearly a quarter of homes purchased in Oregon last year were bought by investors, according to a recent report from CoreLogic

State of play: Higher interest rates haven't fazed home investors nationally.

Nothing suggests their share of U.S. home purchases will retreat to pre-pandemic levels, which were less than 20%, economist Thomas Malone wrote.

The big picture: Investor hot spots were primarily in the Sunbelt, even as home price growth favored other areas in 2023, such as the Upper Midwest and the Northeast.