🏡 1 number to go: Investor homebuyers
Nearly a quarter of homes purchased in Oregon last year were bought by investors, according to a recent report from CoreLogic
State of play: Higher interest rates haven't fazed home investors nationally.
- Nothing suggests their share of U.S. home purchases will retreat to pre-pandemic levels, which were less than 20%, economist Thomas Malone wrote.
The big picture: Investor hot spots were primarily in the Sunbelt, even as home price growth favored other areas in 2023, such as the Upper Midwest and the Northeast.
- "Investors have their preferred locations, and don't seem to chase short-term price trends," Malone told Axios.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more