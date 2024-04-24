Mortgage rates reach new high for 2024

Mortgage rates touched 7.5% in April, the highest they've been since last fall, per Mortgage News Daily data.
Why it matters: Our frozen housing market may not unthaw this spring.
The big picture: High mortgage rates are keeping homeowners locked in, and prospective homebuyers shut out.
Reality check: Mortgage applications have fallen since last week, and home sales have remained relatively stagnant.
The bottomline: Relief isn't coming any time soon.
