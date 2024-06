Data: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices ; Chart: Axios Visuals Home prices rose 5.5% in December from the previous year, according to new data out Tuesday. Why it matters: Housing affordability in the U.S. is at crisis levels.

The closely watched 20-city composite index, which tracks home prices in 20 major metro areas, hit a new record high in December.

Between the lines: Rising home prices are great for existing homeowners, whose wealth is primarily locked up in their house.

They're less ideal for aspiring buyers who are facing a double-whammy of high prices and mortgage rates.

Zoom in: This was the seventh month in a row that home prices increased, albeit at a slower paces than in the heady days of the COVID housing boom, per the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices.

In December, the average rate on the 30 year mortgage ticked down below 7%, leading more buyers to jump in the market.

Rates have since come back up, but are expected to fall at some point in 2024, if the Federal Reserve does cut rates.

What's next: "[B]uyers are anxiously waiting to jump in the market as soon as mortgage rates fall," CoreLogic chief economist Selma Hepp said in a note. "That means that 2024 will show another year of home price highs."