Mortgages dip below 7% after the Fed hints at rate cuts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Freddie Mac; Chart: Axios Visuals

Mortgage rates dropped below 7% this week, marking a rapid descent since peaking near 8% roughly two months ago, per Freddie Mac's weekly data.

Why it matters: Lower borrowing costs will make homes a tad more affordable for buyers — though mortgages are still quite expensive by historical standards.

High mortgage rates have frozen the housing market, keeping first-time buyers out and locking existing homeowners in place.

The backstory: Mortgage rates have surged since the Federal Reserve began raising its policy rate in early 2022, as part of its battle against inflation.

But Fed chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank could begin cutting rates next year.

Expectations for Fed cuts have driven rates like mortgages down over the last several months — and this week's confirmation from Fed officials pushed them down further.

What to watch: Whether the recent leg down in borrowing costs leads to a jolt in home sales.