Home prices touched new highs this summer

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A yearlong respite from rising home prices is clearly over, as a recent string of accelerating increases pushed key price metrics to new highs, according to new data out Tuesday.

Why it matters: Housing costs are a huge issue for everyday Americans struggling with record-low affordability — an issue that continues to contribute to the sour public mood.

By the numbers: The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index for 20 large cities posted its fifth straight monthly increase in July. It is now up a slight 0.1% compared to this time last year.

The firm's national home price index is also now at a fresh record high, up 1% from last year.

Meanwhile, another closely watched gauge, the Federal Housing Finance Agency's home price index, was 4.6% higher in July compared to the prior year.

Yes, but: While the uptick in housing prices is dismaying for those hoping to get on the first rung of the property ladder, it isn't yet a threat to upsetting the steady drop in inflation statistics.

That's because it takes roughly six to 12 months for increases in home prices to indirectly filter into official inflation figures like the Consumer Price Index.

The 7.3% rise in shelter inflation in August, for example, is still reflecting the surge in home prices seen between 2020 and 2022.

The yearlong decline in housing prices, which lasted from February 2022 to February 2023, will be filtering into inflation numbers for months to come.

The bottom line: These housing numbers underscore the difference between the kinds of statistical readings that policymakers focus on and the on-the-ground stress that Americans continue to feel about rising costs of living.