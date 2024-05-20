The Sultan Cafe is the go-to place for hummus and pita for one of our readers. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

We asked, you answered! The big picture: While many of Portland's higher-end restaurants are finally getting their flowers, it's the underrated spots — coffee shops, bars, drive-thrus and food carts — we turn to time and time again.

🙏 Dig in: Thanks to the many readers who offered up their go-to faves.

We also added some of our own.

Here are 12 underrated places we love in Portland:

1500 NW 18th Ave.

When reader Ofer H. moved to Portland after years of living in the Middle East, he searched high and low for a restaurant that serves good hummus and pitas.

"They also have an amazing Jerusalem-style manakeesh, refreshing falafel bowl with salad and awesome shawarma."

2850 SE 82nd Ave.

💭 Joseph's thought bubble: Don't be put off by the word "tofu," and get the seafood pancakes. They have a huge Korean menu, including piles of raw meat for DIY table BBQ.

5009 NE 15th Ave.

Abby E. thinks this dessert shop has "the best cold sweet treats." Its menu features a wide range of flavors, including rose water, cardamon, mango lassi and lychee, ensuring everyone can find their new favorite.

5640 SE Woodstock Blvd.

This counter-service Mexican restaurant has all the classics — mole-covered burritos, chimichangas and fajita-style steak tacos.

"Perfect for the start of a road trip or a last-minute dinner emergency," Neal R. said.

2845 E Burnside St.

💭 Meira's thought bubble: Sometimes you just need a hot dog piled high with sauerkraut and sweet relish.

I love this Kerns drive-thru because it's reliably delicious and the staff are always happy to see you (if you bring your dog, they'll probably give 'em a free frank).

4727 NE Fremont St.

Located in Beaumont, this quaint, casual cocktail bar highlights women-owned wines, a rotating menu of small bites and a pretty killer happy hour.

"Their 'martini-and-a-half' is always a hit," Rachel M. said. "Pairs well with steak frites and chimichurri."

3039 SE Stark St.

Located in a 1890-era Victorian building, Oblique has appeared in several scenes on "Portlandia" and its various blends — all roasted in house — have the "perfect pitch of smoothness, flavor and body," according to Elinor M.

1000 SE 12th Ave.

Those who miss Old Portland will love drinking cocktails in this quirky, vine-covered building in Buckman. Reader Clare M. loves it for the stiff cocktail menu and reminds folks it's cash only.

With two locations — one is in a converted bus shelter — you'll find all the typical espresso drinks here, but you'll usually find owner Ryan Jie Jiang on SW 6th, who is always up for a chat.

Nancy C. goes here for his "very considered outlook" on the city's coffee culture.

3901 N Williams Ave.

Being neighbors to a local celebrity (chef Earl Ninsom's Eem) can be hard, but reader Karla V. encourages everyone to try the taco salad here.

A Multnomah Village favorite for nearly 20 years, Jaze's small-but-mighty menu of steak, tofu and seafood stir-frys make it reader Dave M.'s favorite — there's even "a variety of cozy small rooms or a lovely patio for outdoor dining."

Multiple locations

💭 Thought bubble from our regional editor and Portlander Hadley Malcolm: This Portland mainstay has some of the best food around when you want something fast, easy and delicious.