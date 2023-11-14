The Rose City is one of the best places for a cup of coffee in the country, but some cafes are really ideal for your "work away from home."

Why it matters: While there are upsides to working at home, a change of scenery can boost not only your caffeine level but also your creativity, morale and productivity.

What's happening: We enlisted the help of readers and friends to put together top Portland's coffee shops to knock out your to-do list.

2181 NW Nicolai St.

Open Tuesday through Sunday, 8am to 4pm

🏫 Located inside the home goods store Schoolhouse, this sleek, spacious spot boasts perfectly poured espresso and blazing-fast Wi-Fi.

7112 NE Glisan St.

Open Friday through Tuesday, 8am to 3pm

🌳 Don't have a backyard of your own? At Hinterland, the serene back patio can be yours for the price of a cappuccino. And don't worry: The Wi-Fi extends out there, too.

Two locations, including N Albina and SE Hawthorne

Open every day, 6am to 6pm

🛋️ If "Friends" had been filmed in Portland, this is surely where the gang would hang out. With comfy couches, it's much more homey than hip — and that's the appeal.

1616 E Burnside St.

Open every day, 7am to 4pm

✏️ This eastside hostel has a secret: It's home to an expansive, flexible working space on par with WeWork — except you don't need a membership. Sit among telecommuters, students, and solo readers and try to guess who's who.

3370 SE Milwaukie Ave.

Open Monday through Thursday 6am to 11pm, Friday through Sunday 6am to 6pm

⏰ Not many coffee shops open as early as 6am and close as late as 11pm, but Mondays through Thursdays Rose City Coffee Co. does. That's not its only advantage though. There's at least one table big enough for a dozen-person meeting, each booth is equipped with an overhead light and outlet, and a range of local craft items are on sale.

1204 SE Clay St.

Open every day, 7am to 3pm

🥑 All the cool kids are here — at Upper Left Roasters there are lots of seating options, daily latte specials, Turkish eggs, rotating avocado toasts, and, of course, a vast selection of roasted-on-site beans.

Multiple locations, including SE Grand, SE Hawthorne and SE Main

💭 Thought bubble: My favorite Coava location for working is the flagship store on NE Grand. There's ample space (even some outdoor seating) and plenty of outlets — plus the high ceilings create a kind of unique ambient sound excellent for concentration.