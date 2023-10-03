Portlanders are spoiled for choice when it comes down to a cup of coffee — it's not just a beverage here, it's a culture.

Driving the news: Thanks to hundreds of artisan shops where you can get a caffeine buzz, Portland is one of the top coffee cities in the country, according to a report from WalletHub.

In a ranking of the 100 largest cities for "coffee lover-friendliness" — using metrics like the price of a cappuccino, number of cafes per capita, and average spending on coffee — Portland came in second place.

Yes, but: We ranked first for the city with the most coffee and tea manufacturers.

The intrigue: While Portland is home to 80 small-time "micro" roasters, large-scale distributors are headquartered here, too.

Flashback: In 2015, Stumptown was bought by Peet's Coffee in a merger that allowed Stumptown to open 10 locations in Los Angeles, New York and Kyoto, Japan, as well as expand its whole bean distribution — where bags can be found in New Seasons, Safeway, Fred Meyer and Walmart.

Portland-native Smith's Tazo was bought by Starbucks in 1999 for $8 million. In 2017, Starbucks sold the brand to Unilever for $385 million.

The bottom line: Portland's robust coffee scene starting in the '90s helped usher in the "third wave" coffee renaissance — meaning a latte is no longer simply a commodity to be quickly consumed, but a beverage to be enjoyed.