It's been nearly two months since chef Garrett Benedict opened his second business, The Love Shack, right next to his first, G-Love, in Portland's increasingly chic Slabtown. The lively bar — now known for having a line outside before doors open at 5pm — centers around escapism (with miniature cocktails and bite-sized delicacies on carts, of course).

"It seems that everyone loves our tropical beach bar vibes and the interior design truly feels like you have left Portland for a warmer climate," Benedict told Axios.

We wanted to know: If he had one last meal, what would he eat?

His picks do require some travel.

🦪 Appetizer: Oysters and crab toast from Jacqueline, Portland's quintessential seafood restaurant and Benedict's all-time favorite.

Next up, fried mozzarella from Gabbiano's, which is smothered in red sauce and topped with fresh parsley and grated parmesan.

🍔 Entree: Benedict isn't the first chef who would make the 45-mile trip to Keizer for his last meal.