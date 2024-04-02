Last Meal: The Love Shack's Garrett Benedict
It's been nearly two months since chef Garrett Benedict opened his second business, The Love Shack, right next to his first, G-Love, in Portland's increasingly chic Slabtown.
The lively bar — now known for having a line outside before doors open at 5pm — centers around escapism (with miniature cocktails and bite-sized delicacies on carts, of course).
- "It seems that everyone loves our tropical beach bar vibes and the interior design truly feels like you have left Portland for a warmer climate," Benedict told Axios.
We wanted to know: If he had one last meal, what would he eat?
- His picks do require some travel.
🦪 Appetizer: Oysters and crab toast from Jacqueline, Portland's quintessential seafood restaurant and Benedict's all-time favorite.
- Next up, fried mozzarella from Gabbiano's, which is smothered in red sauce and topped with fresh parsley and grated parmesan.
🍔 Entree: Benedict isn't the first chef who would make the 45-mile trip to Keizer for his last meal.
- He would order In-N-Out's classic double-double cheeseburger with a chocolate shake and enjoy it in "the back seat of my '73 VW bus with the pop-top up and all the windows down. Nothing better than that!"
