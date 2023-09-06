Since James Beard Award-winning chef and ambitious Portland restaurateur Gabriel Rucker opened his second Canard location in Oregon City last summer — serving its signature steam burger and steak frites — he's been figuring out his next move.

"It's something, but not quite sure what yet," he tells Axios.

Until then, he's been enjoying the drive down the Willamette River and adapting his chef's tasting menus at Canard, as well as the French-inspired fine dining bar Le Pigeon, to the changing seasons.

This week's menu features seared scallops with blood sausage, watermelon and wax beans.

We wanted to know: If he had one meal left, what would he eat?

🍔 Dinner: True to his California roots, Rucker's last meal is the opposite of the fine dining he's known for.

"In-N-Out Double Double with onion," he said. "With a side of a single cheeseburger, also with onion."

🚗 If he doesn't mind the drive to Oregon City, the trek to Keizer to get his In-N-Out fix probably isn't so bad.