A bill aimed at rolling back key components of voter-approved Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, like heroin, fentanyl and meth, is expected to receive a vote in the Oregon House this week. Why it matters: The move comes as lawmakers wrestle with how to handle skyrocketing overdose rates and fentanyl use, while advocates of decriminalization argue backtracking will only worsen the crisis.

The intrigue: Pushback against HB 4002 has been fierce.

Lawmakers have heard emotional testimony in packed legislative hearings, and advocacy groups have argued the interests of business leaders and criminal justice officials were being prioritized over everyday people.

Kellen Russoniello, senior policy counsel with the Drug Policy Alliance, said re-criminalization would mean Oregon is "essentially going back to the war on drugs playbook" and would disproportionately penalize people of color.

The other side: "We wanted to have a treatment-first plan but we also realized that we needed law enforcement buy-in," state Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Portland), told Oregon Public Broadcasting last week. "Inaction was not an option."

Flashback: Voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110 in 2020, making Oregon the first state to decriminalize possession of illicit drugs — where a $100 citation is issued instead of arresting a possessor and police can provide treatment referrals to drug users.

The law also earmarked millions of dollars from the state's cannabis tax revenue to fund community-based behavioral and drug treatment centers. In December, the initiative sent $264 million in grants to 233 service providers.

What they're saying: "There is no perfect policy that gets rolled out immediately," Sandy Chung, the executive director of the ACLU of Oregon, tells Axios, pointing to Oregon's lack of treatment beds and a seemingly never-ending waitlist of those seeking services.

"If even the people who voluntarily want it can't access services, what's the point of criminalization?"

What's inside: The House proposal, which has bipartisan support, would create a new class of misdemeanors for possession punishable by up to 180 days in jail and allocate funds to increase access to medication-assisted treatment, like buprenorphine, and treatment facilities.

If someone is convicted of possession, they can opt for an 18-month probation term — with the requirement to attend treatment, if deemed necessary by a health evaluation — unless they indicate they would rather do the six months in jail.

Judges, however, can override that request and sentence probation instead.

The bottom line: Decriminalization advocates like Chung and Russoniello say the bill — if it passes both legislative chambers and is signed by Gov. Tina Kotek — will put even more pressure on the state's behavioral health system and public defender shortage.

What's next: If the measure is approved by House lawmakers this week, it could be pushed to the Senate floor quickly before the session ends on March 10.