Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Oregon's fatal fentanyl overdose rate spiked from 2019 to 2023, showing the highest rate of increase among U.S. states, according to The Oregonian's crunching of new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Details: Oregon had 1,268 fentanyl deaths between September 2019 and September 2023.

That's compared to just 77 in the 12 months ending September 2019.

Yes, but: Despite that high rate of increase, Oregon is 17th in the nation for fentanyl deaths, The Oregonian reports.

That's up from 36th in 2029, out of the 38 states and Washington, D.C., reporting.

What we're watching: Officials from Oregon, Portland and Multnomah County declared a 90-day fentanyl emergency on Jan. 30 in central Portland designed to target drug sellers and users.