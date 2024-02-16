With only 23 days left in the short legislative session, Oregon lawmakers are cruising through bills related to the price of insulin, re-criminalizing illicit drug use on public transit and more. What's happening: A bill to cap the price of insulin at $35 for a 30-day supply passed the Oregon Senate and now moves to the House of Representatives.

📱 The "right to repair" measure, which allows consumers more affordable options to fix devices like phones and tablets, moved one step closer to adoption thanks to little opposition from industry experts, except for Apple.

🚆 Legislators heard testimony from transit workers who hope to make drug use aboard trains and buses a Class A misdemeanor, arguing exposure to fentanyl or methamphetamine smoke harms public health and jeopardizes worker safety.

The transit bill passed unanimously in the Senate Judiciary Committee and now heads to the floor for a vote, perhaps giving some power and precedent for lawmakers to continue efforts to roll back Measure 110.

📚 Meanwhile, like recent culture clashes over the place of books addressing race and LGBTQ+ identities in classrooms, a proposal to prevent school boards and districts from banning some content drew controversy.

The intrigue: The $500 million Gov. Tina Kotek originally wanted for her housing bill — which would give incentives to developers and expand urban growth boundaries, among other things — was pared down by lawmakers to just $350 million. An amended version passed out of a senate committee Tuesday.