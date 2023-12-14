Drug addiction and treatment are expected to be a top focus when the Oregon Legislature convenes early next year — and a handful of key lawmakers will draw on experiences visiting Portugal as they decide what to do here.

Why it matters: Oregon followed Portugal's lead when voters statewide approved Measure 110 in 2020, decriminalizing personal drug use in favor of a health care-focused response.

What's happening: With drugs visible on city streets — including overdoses amid rising fentanyl use — lawmakers are under pressure to amend the law.

They're considering ideas such as banning public drug use, reinstating criminal penalties and expanding treatment.

Catch up quick: Four lawmakers — three Democrats and one Republican — were among two dozen policy experts, advocacy organizations and law enforcement officers who visited Portugal in late October.

Their early impressions ranged from intrigue over coordination between police and treatment providers, to noting that meth and fentanyl — two drugs driving Oregon's crisis — aren't widely used there.

Driving the news: A public forum hosted by the City Club of Portland this week showed how trip participants continue to refine their views.

What they're saying: "We have to have some tool to evade public drug use," Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, president of Portland's police union and a participant in the Portugal trip and at this week's forum, tells Axios. At a minimum, "public use of narcotics must be criminal," he says.

Public use is "one of the main things that voters are really grouchy about " state Rep. Rob Nosse, a Portland Democrat who chairs the House committee on behavioral health, tells Axios.

Addressing that, he says may "take the temperature down a bit" and give a treatment-based, rather than criminal, response to drug use "more time to work."

The big picture: Schmautz wants support organizations available around the clock for police to "hand off" people using drugs publicly for immediate help, from detox to treatment.

Yes but: "Does it have to be a criminal engagement to have those warm handoffs?" Mercedes Elizalde, advocacy director for the nonprofit Latino Network, asked during the City Club forum.

Community workers "really want to see that that's not necessary," she said.

Of note: Banning public drug use is among the recommendations made by Gov. Tina Kotek's task force on revitalizing downtown Portland.

By the numbers: Nosse says that during the upcoming legislative session, he would like to double the state's $300 million currently budgeted for drug treatment through 2025.

Another panel participant, Fernando Peña of the NW Instituto Latino pointed to state data showing the number of clients receiving addiction support services — including treatment — more than doubling across Oregon between July 2022 and March 2023.

What's next: Expect public discussions at the Capitol Jan. 10-12, as lawmakers hold hearings that will help finalize the 2024 legislative agenda ahead of its start in early February.