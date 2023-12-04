Oregon lawmakers consider changes to drug decriminalization

Lawmakers in Salem are due to hold a hearing Monday on the future of Measure 110 — the 2020 voter-approved law that decriminalized small amounts of drugs for personal use. Driving the news: This is the third hearing — the last this year — of a special interim committee formed to address addiction and community safety.

Why it matters: Drug use and addiction are expected to be a major focus of next year's five-week legislative session, which begins in February.

Lawmakers are under pressure from big business and political players to change the law or face ballot initiatives to put proposed changes before voters.

Catch up quick: At the committee's first meeting in October, lawmakers heard that Oregon has not met addiction treatment needs for years, and some criticized drug decriminalization as a "fundamental failure."

At a second hearing last month, law enforcement officials testified that fentanyl has been a "deal changer" affecting many aspects of their work.

What's next: Monday's speakers are expected to discuss treatment approaches and interventions.