Oregon lawmakers consider changes to drug decriminalization
Lawmakers in Salem are due to hold a hearing Monday on the future of Measure 110 — the 2020 voter-approved law that decriminalized small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Driving the news: This is the third hearing — the last this year — of a special interim committee formed to address addiction and community safety.
Why it matters: Drug use and addiction are expected to be a major focus of next year's five-week legislative session, which begins in February.
- Lawmakers are under pressure from big business and political players to change the law or face ballot initiatives to put proposed changes before voters.
Catch up quick: At the committee's first meeting in October, lawmakers heard that Oregon has not met addiction treatment needs for years, and some criticized drug decriminalization as a "fundamental failure."
- At a second hearing last month, law enforcement officials testified that fentanyl has been a "deal changer" affecting many aspects of their work.
What's next: Monday's speakers are expected to discuss treatment approaches and interventions.
- Two hours are scheduled for public testimony.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.