The 1 bill Gov. Tina Kotek will introduce this year

Gov. Tina Kotek is introducing just one bill this year: a $500 million package to boost the state's affordable housing supply.

  • The proposal — which will go in front of lawmakers when the short session starts on Feb. 5 — includes incentives for developers, policy changes to help expand urban growth boundaries, and the creation of a new state agency.

What they're saying: "Decades of underbuilding have left Oregon with a severe housing shortage that is driving up rents, home prices, and worsening our homelessness crisis," Kotek said in a press release.

What we're watching: The governor introduced a similar bill last year, but it died on the Senate floor due to a lack of Democratic support.

