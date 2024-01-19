21 mins ago - News
The 1 bill Gov. Tina Kotek will introduce this year
Gov. Tina Kotek is introducing just one bill this year: a $500 million package to boost the state's affordable housing supply.
- The proposal — which will go in front of lawmakers when the short session starts on Feb. 5 — includes incentives for developers, policy changes to help expand urban growth boundaries, and the creation of a new state agency.
What they're saying: "Decades of underbuilding have left Oregon with a severe housing shortage that is driving up rents, home prices, and worsening our homelessness crisis," Kotek said in a press release.
What we're watching: The governor introduced a similar bill last year, but it died on the Senate floor due to a lack of Democratic support.
