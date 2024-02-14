Feb 14, 2024 - Culture
Brett Brown of "Love is Blind" shares his Portland takes
Reality TV addicts, rejoice! The new season of Netflix's "Love is Blind" is officially here.
To celebrate, we checked in with season 4 fan-favorite Brett Brown. Brown met his wife Tiffany on the show, which aired last spring and filmed in Seattle.
- The two live in Portland, where Brown works as a footwear designer at Nike.
🥘 If you had one last meal in Portland left, where would you eat?
- "One of my favorite restaurants in Portland is Akadi," he told Axios via email. "I'd have the suya wings to start and finish with the jolof meal with beef!"
🥩 What do you think of Seattle's beef with Portland?
- "I think a little city pride is a good thing," Brown said.
😧 What's one overrated thing about Portland?
- "Portland is an outdoorsy person's dream but I've never been big on that so that's the one area I'm not the most fond of."
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.