Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tiffany Pennywell Brown and Brett Brown met (and married) on Season 4 of "Love is Blind," which was filmed in Seattle. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Reality TV addicts, rejoice! The new season of Netflix's "Love is Blind" is officially here. To celebrate, we checked in with season 4 fan-favorite Brett Brown. Brown met his wife Tiffany on the show, which aired last spring and filmed in Seattle.

The two live in Portland, where Brown works as a footwear designer at Nike.

🥘 If you had one last meal in Portland left, where would you eat?

"One of my favorite restaurants in Portland is Akadi," he told Axios via email. "I'd have the suya wings to start and finish with the jolof meal with beef!"

🥩 What do you think of Seattle's beef with Portland?

"I think a little city pride is a good thing," Brown said.

😧 What's one overrated thing about Portland?