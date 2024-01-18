Meet the Charlotte singles on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”
The countdown is on for the debut of "Love Is Blind" Season 6, which premieres on Valentine's Day.
Catch up quick: 30 singles from the Charlotte area will date each other inside pods, developing emotional connections before meeting in person.
- Successful matches will choose someone to marry without physically seeing them first.
- Details: The first six episodes will be released on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
- New episodes will air every Wednesday leading up to the finale on March 6.
Watch the official season trailer here:
Here’s a look at the cast:
Alejandra
Age 28. Financial Consultant
Amber
Age 31. Medical Device Sales
Amber Desiree “AD”
Age 33. Real Estate Broker
Amy
Age 28. E-Commerce Specialist
Amy C.
Age 34. PR Director
Ariel
Age 32, Mortgage Broker
Ashley
Age 32, Nurse Practitioner.
Austin
Age 27. Software Saleshttps://www.instagram.com/austininthewild_
Ben
Age 34. Cloud Solutions Architect.
Brittany
Age 25. Senior Client Partner
Chelsea
Age 31. Flight Attendant & Event Planner
Clay
Age 31. Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur
Danielle
Age 30. Corporate Comms
Danette
Age 33. Flight Attendant
Deion
Age 27. Software Sales
Drake
Age 32, Video Producer
Jamal
Age 32, Store Director
Jeramey
Age 32, Intralogistics
Jessica
Age 29, Executive Assistant
Jimmy
Age 28, Software Sales
Johnny
Age 28, Account Executive
Kenneth
Age 26, Middle School Principal
Laura
Age 34, Account Director
Mackenzie
Age 25, Makeup Artist
Matthew
Age 37, Senior Financial Advisor
Nolan
Age 31, Management Consultant
Sarah Ann
Age 30, Customer Support Manager
Sunni
Age 34, Business Analyst
Trevor
Age 31, Project Manager
Vince
Age 35, Lawyer
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.