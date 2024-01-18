Updated 2 hours ago - Culture

Meet the Charlotte singles on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”

headshot
headshot
Love is Blind contestants on Netflix

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The countdown is on for the debut of "Love Is Blind" Season 6, which premieres on Valentine's Day.

Catch up quick: 30 singles from the Charlotte area will date each other inside pods, developing emotional connections before meeting in person.

  • Successful matches will choose someone to marry without physically seeing them first.
  • Details: The first six episodes will be released on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
  • New episodes will air every Wednesday leading up to the finale on March 6.

Watch the official season trailer here:

Here’s a look at the cast:

Alejandra

Age 28. Financial Consultant

Amber

Age 31. Medical Device Sales

Amber Desiree “AD”

Age 33. Real Estate Broker

Amy

Age 28. E-Commerce Specialist

Amy C.

Age 34. PR Director

Ariel

Age 32, Mortgage Broker

Ashley

Age 32, Nurse Practitioner.

Austin 

Age 27. Software Saleshttps://www.instagram.com/austininthewild_

Ben

Age 34. Cloud Solutions Architect.

Brittany 

Age 25. Senior Client Partner

Chelsea 

Age 31. Flight Attendant & Event Planner

Clay

Age 31. Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur

Danielle

Age 30. Corporate Comms

Danette

Age 33. Flight Attendant

Deion

Age 27. Software Sales

Drake

Age 32, Video Producer

Jamal

Age 32, Store Director

Jeramey

Age 32, Intralogistics

Jessica

Age 29, Executive Assistant

Jimmy

Age 28, Software Sales

Johnny

Age 28, Account Executive

Kenneth

Age 26, Middle School Principal

Laura

Age 34, Account Director

Mackenzie

Age 25, Makeup Artist

Matthew

Age 37, Senior Financial Advisor

Nolan

Age 31, Management Consultant

Sarah Ann

Age 30, Customer Support Manager

Sunni

Age 34, Business Analyst

Trevor

Age 31, Project Manager

Vince

Age 35, Lawyer

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more