Meet the Charlotte singles on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The countdown is on for the debut of "Love Is Blind" Season 6, which premieres on Valentine's Day.

Catch up quick: 30 singles from the Charlotte area will date each other inside pods, developing emotional connections before meeting in person.

Successful matches will choose someone to marry without physically seeing them first.

Details: The first six episodes will be released on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

New episodes will air every Wednesday leading up to the finale on March 6.

Watch the official season trailer here:

Here’s a look at the cast:

Age 28. Financial Consultant

Age 31. Medical Device Sales

Age 33. Real Estate Broker

Age 28. E-Commerce Specialist

Age 34. PR Director

Age 32, Mortgage Broker

Age 32, Nurse Practitioner.

Austin

Age 27. Software Saleshttps://www.instagram.com/austininthewild_

Age 34. Cloud Solutions Architect.

Age 25. Senior Client Partner

Age 31. Flight Attendant & Event Planner

Age 31. Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur

Age 30. Corporate Comms

Age 33. Flight Attendant

Age 27. Software Sales

Age 32, Video Producer

Age 32, Store Director

Age 32, Intralogistics

Age 29, Executive Assistant

Age 28, Software Sales

Age 28, Account Executive

Age 26, Middle School Principal

Age 34, Account Director

Age 25, Makeup Artist

Age 37, Senior Financial Advisor

Age 31, Management Consultant

Age 30, Customer Support Manager

Age 34, Business Analyst

Age 31, Project Manager

Age 35, Lawyer