The Côte d'Ivoire-born chef of Akadi, Fatou Ouattara, is best known for bringing celebrated West African delicacies, like spicy curry-style stews and jollof rice with coleslaw and plantains, to Portland.

After Ouattara closed the restaurant in late 2020 to spend more time with her family, she assured diners a "bigger and better" comeback — and has since made good on that promise.

Driving the news: Since reopening Akadi in 2022, Ouattara now offers cooking classes every Monday and Tuesday as a way to share her passion for Ivorian cuisine.

At the next class, Aug. 28, you can learn how to make creamy palm butter stew.

We wanted to know: If she had one last meal, what would it be?

"This is too easy," she told Axios.

Dinner: Ouattara's last meal would be the national dish of Côte d'Ivoire: attiéké — fermented cassava couscous served with either fried or grilled fish or chicken.