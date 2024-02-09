With Lloyd Center out of the picture, the folks behind the push to bring a Major League Baseball team to Rose City may be eyeing Beaverton's RedTail Golf Center as an attractive stadium option, per multiple reports.

Be smart: If the Portland Diamond Project gets the green light, it would be the biggest land development in MLB history.

What's happening: The project's founder Craig Cheek told sports writer John Canzano the group is zeroing in on a $50 million purchase of the 164-acre site (located across the street from Washington Square), which is owned by the city of Portland.

But not so fast: The MLB's proposed expansion will just be by two teams, from 30 to 32 teams.

And there are other cities — like Salt Lake City, Nashville and Raleigh — throwing weight (and cash) behind their pitches to sway league commissioner Rob Manfred.

What they're saying: Portland Diamond Project doesn't seem too worried about the competition.

In a letter to City Hall, obtained by Canzano, the group wrote that securing the golf course location puts them in the "best possible position to win the support of the [expansion] committee."

The intrigue: While the latest design plans for Lloyd Center's renovation included wiggle room for a large anchor tenant, the 27-acre site may have proven to be too small and cumbersome, mired with contracts and leases.



What's next: If a written offer is made on RedTail, a vote will go before the city council.