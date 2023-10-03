Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Major League Baseball could be coming to North Carolina.

Driving the news: A group of consultants and state officials have been working behind the scenes for about six months on a pitch to bring an MLB team to the Raleigh market, a source with knowledge of the work tells Axios.

Flashback: Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon also told the North Carolina Sports Network that he'll lead a group with hopes of bringing an MLB team to the state, the outlet reported Monday night.

"I know I'm biased, but I think Raleigh is the best place in the country for a new MLB team," Dundon said. "And when I say that, I think we have the facts to back that up."

Why it matters: Dundon was the first major figure to confirm an effort is underway to bring the MLB to North Carolina — the most populous state in the country without an MLB franchise.

"I am not the only one interested in making this happen," Dundon told the sports network.

The big picture: MLB rumors pop up in Charlotte every time there's talk of expansion.

But the support of a billionaire and the serious effort behind the scenes in Raleigh make the possibility of an MLB team seem much more tangible.

The intrigue: Gov. Roy Cooper has also expressed interest in bringing an MLB team to the state.

Between the lines: It's been 25 years since the MLB last expanded.

The league's commissioner, Rob Manfred, is interested in expanding the league to include two more teams after all 30 existing teams have "stable stadium situations," the Associated Press reported.

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced plans for a new ballpark, and The Oakland Athletics are in the midst of a considered move to Las Vegas, according to the AP.

Of note: It would probably be 2028 before any new teams started competing, the AP noted.