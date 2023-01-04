2 hours ago - News

North Carolina's fast population growth continued in 2022

Zachery Eanes
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

North Carolina added the third largest number of residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to new U.S. Census Bureau figures released in December.

  • The Tar Heel state added 133,088 residents, trailing Texas and Florida.
  • That translated to a growth rate of 1.3% — the ninth-fastest in the country.

Why it matters: The state's population growth has a huge influence on its economic direction — especially in its largest cities of Charlotte and Raleigh.

By the numbers: International migration was a big factor, the News & Observer reported.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more