North Carolina's fast population growth continued in 2022
North Carolina added the third largest number of residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to new U.S. Census Bureau figures released in December.
- The Tar Heel state added 133,088 residents, trailing Texas and Florida.
- That translated to a growth rate of 1.3% — the ninth-fastest in the country.
Why it matters: The state's population growth has a huge influence on its economic direction — especially in its largest cities of Charlotte and Raleigh.
By the numbers: International migration was a big factor, the News & Observer reported.
- An estimated 26,000 new residents came from abroad in 2022, up from 10,000 in 2021, according to N.C. Office of State Budget and Management.
- Around 100,000 of North Carolina's new residents came from other states.
- And there were 6,000 more births than deaths in 2022.
