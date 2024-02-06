Data: TomTom; Note: U.S. overall includes an average of 80 cities; Chart: Axios Visuals

Portland may lag other cities as far as its downtown economic recovery — but new data shows it's beating a lot of them when it comes to time stuck in traffic.

What's happening: The average 6-mile trip in Portland's city center took 39 seconds longer last year — increasing to 13 minutes and 41 seconds —compared to 2021, according to data from TomTom.

Out of 80 other U.S. metros analyzed in the report, Portland was #15 on the list of cities experiencing the greatest downtown slowdowns.

Zoom out: Car commutes have largely gotten slower across America since the mid-pandemic era — likely a reflection of increased traffic as more people head back to the office at least some of the time.

Traffic slowed most significantly in Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston between 2021 and 2023, based on the average time spent traveling 6 miles in their respective city centers.

In D.C., that 6-mile trip took 97 seconds longer last year compared to 2021; in New York, it took 87 seconds longer; and in Boston, it took 86 seconds longer.

The big picture: While corporate leaders' efforts to get employees back at their desks full time have mostly fizzled, the work-from-home era's heyday is undoubtedly behind us.