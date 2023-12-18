Everyone asked why eggs were so expensive this year
Oregonians wanted to know why eggs were so expensive this year.
- So did the rest of the country.
Driving the news: Although egg prices have been falling since January, eggs stand out as the item most searched by Americans asking, "Why are ___ so expensive?"
The intrigue: This is the first time a single topic has been so ubiquitous across the country. No matter where you live in the U.S., you were impacted by 2023's record-high egg prices.
- This is the only time eggs have appeared on Oregon's list, per a new analysis by Google Trends that goes back to 2012.
Zoom in: Here are Oregon's most-searched items with the "Why is ___ so expensive?" since then.
⛽️ Gas. In 2022 and a decade earlier, in 2012.
🪵 Lumber. In 2021. Remember the pandemic construction disruptions?
🎓 College. The overwhelmingly dominant search of the last decade nationally — and topping Oregon searches every year between 2013 and 2020 except one.
🧁 Vanilla. The outlier, which in 2018 beat out Oregon searches about college costs.
- We searched, "Why was vanilla so expensive in 2018?" Apparently, part of the problem was vacuum packing green vanilla beans before they were cured.
What will it be next year?
