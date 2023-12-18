Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Oregonians wanted to know why eggs were so expensive this year.

So did the rest of the country.

Driving the news: Although egg prices have been falling since January, eggs stand out as the item most searched by Americans asking, "Why are ___ so expensive?"

The intrigue: This is the first time a single topic has been so ubiquitous across the country. No matter where you live in the U.S., you were impacted by 2023's record-high egg prices.

This is the only time eggs have appeared on Oregon's list, per a new analysis by Google Trends that goes back to 2012.

Zoom in: Here are Oregon's most-searched items with the "Why is ___ so expensive?" since then.

⛽️ Gas. In 2022 and a decade earlier, in 2012.

🪵 Lumber. In 2021. Remember the pandemic construction disruptions?

🎓 College. The overwhelmingly dominant search of the last decade nationally — and topping Oregon searches every year between 2013 and 2020 except one.

🧁 Vanilla. The outlier, which in 2018 beat out Oregon searches about college costs.

We searched, "Why was vanilla so expensive in 2018?" Apparently, part of the problem was vacuum packing green vanilla beans before they were cured.

What will it be next year?