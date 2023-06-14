Egg prices fall at steepest rate since 1951

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics via Fred; Chart: Axios Visuals

You no longer need to bring home extra bacon to afford eggs.

What happened: A dozen large cost $2.67 on average in May, down from $3.27 in April — and way below the January peak of $4.82, per the latest Consumer Price Index data out Tuesday.

The government index that tracks egg prices fell 13.8% in May, the largest monthly drop since January 1951.

Why it matters: Each phase of the COVID economy gets its iconic commodity: Sky-high egg prices, a result of an Avian flu epidemic, symbolized the 2023 inflation — much as gas prices were emblematic of Ukraine war-driven inflation last year.

And we'll never forget the sky-high lumber prices that defined the earliest phase of inflation in 2021.

The bottom line: Eggs are back, baby! This reporter is ready to, erm, get crackin' on all sorts of custardy recipes.