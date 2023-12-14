The year of the egg
In a year of high prices across the board, eggs stand out as the item most searched by Americans asking, "Why is ___ so expensive?" In all 50 states and D.C., "eggs" topped the rankings according to data shared with Axios from new analysis by Google Trends.
Why it matters: Although egg prices have been falling since January, eggs were the top-searched item in all states throughout 2023, cementing them as a symbol of inflation-hit commodities.
- This is the first time a single topic has been so ubiquitous across the country. No matter where you live in the U.S., you were impacted by 2023's record-high egg prices.
- A decade ago, there were 23 different top-searched items, including everything from gas to pistachios.
The big picture: Americans weren't the only ones facing exorbitant prices for eggs. Fourteen other countries, including Canada and Mexico, also had "eggs" as their top "why is ___ so expensive" search in 2023.
By the numbers: A dozen eggs will cost an average price of $2.14, down from their peak price of $4.82 in January, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.
- Context: Widespread avian influenza in 2022 sent prices skyrocketing.
- But eggs continue to cost 52% more than its November 2019 pre-pandemic price.
What's next: Cal-Maine Foods, the largest egg producer in the country, said on Tuesday it had temporarily closed one of its Kansas facilities after 1.6% of its flock tested positive for bird flu, Bloomberg reports.
- Another outbreak of the flu could kick-off another spike in prices.