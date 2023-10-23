Portland named most vegan-friendly city in America
Portland is the best place to live if you don't eat meat.
Driving the news: That's according to a WalletHub study, which crowned Portland the number one city in the U.S. to find the most delicious and cheapest places for plant-based fare.
- It considered the cost of groceries and meals and the share of restaurants serving meatless menu items.
- Portland received top marks for affordability, diversity of options and accessibility.
Zoom in: While we have a plethora of award-winning vegan restaurants, our city also boasts vegan ice cream, grocery stores, Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, donuts, dim sum, dairy-free cheese shops and even strip clubs.
- Mama Ðút, the Vietnamese eatery on SE Morrison, garnered national attention when chef Thuy Pham was featured in Netflix's "Street Food: USA" last year.
- Chilango PDX, with its black mole-seasoned hibiscus flower tacos, was named one of the best taco spots in the country by Yelp this year.
Meira's thought bubble: I'm a big fan of Fermenter, the all-day café on SE Belmont with house-made kombucha on tap. But I recently tried Obon Shokudo, which offers plant-based Japanese comfort foods such as udon and onigiri. I was thoroughly impressed.
