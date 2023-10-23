Portland is the best place to live if you don't eat meat.

Driving the news: That's according to a WalletHub study, which crowned Portland the number one city in the U.S. to find the most delicious and cheapest places for plant-based fare.

It considered the cost of groceries and meals and the share of restaurants serving meatless menu items.

Portland received top marks for affordability, diversity of options and accessibility.

Zoom in: While we have a plethora of award-winning vegan restaurants, our city also boasts vegan ice cream, grocery stores, Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, donuts, dim sum, dairy-free cheese shops and even strip clubs.

Mama Ðút, the Vietnamese eatery on SE Morrison, garnered national attention when chef Thuy Pham was featured in Netflix's "Street Food: USA" last year.

Chilango PDX, with its black mole-seasoned hibiscus flower tacos, was named one of the best taco spots in the country by Yelp this year.

Meira's thought bubble: I'm a big fan of Fermenter, the all-day café on SE Belmont with house-made kombucha on tap. But I recently tried Obon Shokudo, which offers plant-based Japanese comfort foods such as udon and onigiri. I was thoroughly impressed.