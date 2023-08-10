Over the last few weeks, we've proven that ice cream comes in many shapes and sizes.

This week: Dairy-free. Luckily, in Portland, it's easy to find.

7875 SE 13th Ave., Sellwood

Emily's pick: Portland's best dairy-free ice cream is the orange flavor created in Hurry Back's little silver food cart in Sellwood.

It embraces, instead of trying to hide, the coconut that creates the dairy-alternative base.

Creamy and fresh, this flavor tastes exactly like summer.

3713 N Mississippi Ave., Boise

Meira's pick: In the summer of 2020, when things started to reopen after lockdown, I was walking around my neighborhood when I stumbled upon Kate's Ice Cream. I tried two flavors: matcha and lemon balm hibiscus. Both were absolutely stunning and I bought pints immediately.

When Kate's moved to N. Mississippi last year, they launched a seasonal flavor that has since become a staple due to its popularity: Cookie Monster.

It's a coconut-flavored ice cream, colored blue by spirulina algae and filled with house-made Oreos and chocolate chip cookies. It summons enough childhood nostalgia for even this 29-year-old to enjoy by the scoop time and time again.

1401 SE Division St., Ladd's Addition

A vegan ice cream truck parked outside Books with Pictures, Ramblin' Rose focuses on floral flavors like lavender, rose and hibiscus bloom but also offers Oregon essentials like marionberry. You can also pick up assorted Ramblin' Rose pints at The Realm Refillery.

610 SW 12th Ave., Downtown

Known for its gluten-free and plant-based pastries, Petunia's also carries homemade coconut-based ice cream classics like mint chocolate chip, salted caramel, vanilla and cookie dough. Plus: choco tacos. Get 'em while they last.

1126 SE Division St., Hosford-Abernethy

Pizza and ice cream are always a great combination, and this vegan parlor also serves dairy-free ice cream. After a slice, choose from inventive scoops like ballpark popcorn, raspberry cheesecake or caramel macchiato.