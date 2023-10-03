Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

As Oregon's divorce rate reaches a new low, half of U.S. adults say they're open to signing a prenup.

Over the last decade, Oregon's divorce rate has steadily dropped — from 10.8 per 1,000 people in 2008 to 7.8 in 2021, according to census data.

Why it matters: More fiancés (millennials, in particular) want to protect their assets before they tie the knot by signing prenups — contracts previously linked to only the rich and famous.

The big picture: Half of U.S. adults said they at least somewhat supported the use of prenups, but only about 1 in 5 married couples has a prenuptial agreement, per Harris Poll research conducted in September for Axios.

That's up from last year — when Harris Poll found that 42% of polled adults support the use of prenups.

Between the lines: Americans are also getting hitched later in life. And they often have individual assets — and debt — to consider before marrying.