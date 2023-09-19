Updated COVID-19 vaccines should be available in Oregon this week.

Catch up quick: Last week, Oregon Health Authority officials joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recommending the newly FDA-approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for everyone 6 months and older, or those who have not received a COVID vaccine within the last two months.

If you've recently been infected, the CDC recommends waiting three months.

The new shots are expected to target circulating strains, including the EG.5, or Eris, strain, which the CDC said accounted for 24.5% of cases as of Sept. 16, as well as a newer variant, FL.1.5.1, dubbed Fornax, which accounted for 13.7% of U.S. infections.

Why it matters: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising across Oregon and Multnomah County since July, county health data shows. New strains are driving the rapid spread.

These strains are less deadly than previous ones but contribute to the continued threat of long COVID.

Zoom in: As of Sept. 12 there were 216 COVID-positive patients in Oregon hospitals, according to state data — a 73% increase from just two months ago.

Hospitalization rates are an important metric for gauging viral spread, as at-home testing rises in popularity official COVID-19 case numbers are less reliable.

What to know: Portland residents should contact their health care provider or use the state's website to find a walk-in clinic or make a vaccine appointment.

CVS and Walgreens expect to have the updated shots available at all pharmacies as early as today.

OHA directed all vaccine providers to dispose of any leftover bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in storage to make room for the new, updated boosters.

Of note: Most people with private insurance and those enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid should be able to get the new shots at no-cost.

People who are uninsured or underinsured can get free COVID-19 vaccines at participating pharmacies through a government assistance program and at local public health centers.

Oregon's Vaccine Access Program provides free shots to eligible adults and children.

Yes, but: The federal government is no longer fully covering the vaccine, so experts say it could be tougher for people without insurance to get the shots for free, Axios' Maya Goldman and Jason Millman report.