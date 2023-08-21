COVID hospitalizations rise in Oregon

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

While COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Multnomah County saw a slight decrease in July, rates across the county and state have since ticked upward as a summer wave sweeps the country.

Why it matters: With the rise in at-home testing making official COVID-19 case numbers less reliable, hospitalization rates are an important metric for gauging viral spread.

By the numbers: The national COVID-19 hospitalization rate rose about 17% between June and July, per the latest available CDC data.

In Oregon, the increase between June and July was higher — about 28%. That made for a hospitalization rate of about 2.1 per 100,000 people in July, according to the CDC.

Zoom in: Over the course of two weeks, the number of COVID-positive patients in Oregon hospitals rose 36% — from 113 on Aug. 1 to 154 on Aug. 15, according to Oregon Health Authority data.

The CDC's latest data, which lags behind county numbers, shows a 79.4% increase in COVID hospitalizations in Multnomah County as of Aug. 5 compared to the week before.

What's happening: A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., according to CDC estimates — though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Reality check: In both percentage change and raw terms, nationwide hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

In July, they were down 82% year-over-year, both nationally and in Oregon, according to the CDC data.

Of note: Wastewater analysis is detecting rising levels of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — nationwide.

Such analyses are especially useful in a world with less individual testing, as wastewater can reveal broad trends across wide areas, absent mass nose-swabbing campaigns.

The bottom line: There's no sign we're headed for anything like the waves of the peak pandemic era. But it's a reminder that COVID-19 remains a public health concern.

Still, this uptick comes at a less-than-ideal time with regard to booster availability.