Take the survey: How Axios Portland readers prefer to tip

As many Portland restaurants replace tipping with service fees (whether it be automatic gratuity, health and wellness charges, etc.), we want to know your thoughts on the mandatory charges.

Catch up quick: The fees, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, typically range from 15% to 22% of the bill and are often cited as a way to ensure higher hourly pay for all staff.

But they can confuse customers who are unsure what it goes toward and if it substitutes for a tip, or frustrate those who feel forced into a high gratuity, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Weigh in: Take our poll to share your preference.