The next time you get a receipt, consider taking a closer look.

Why it matters: While Americans already grappling with record inflation are less surprised by the rising costs of goods, many are finding new fees taking a bite out of their budgets.

Businesses are getting creative with new fees and charges from the "fuel surcharge" to deal with high gas prices, a "noncash adjustment" for using credit instead of cash, "kitchen appreciation fees" or simply a "temporary fee."

By the numbers: The number of restaurants adding service fees increased by 36.4% from April 2021 to April 2022, Lightspeed, a global developer of point-of-sale software, told The Wall Street Journal.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill says on its website that a $2 “temporary fee” is being added to bills to “offset macroeconomic pressures.”

Mastercard and Visa raised transaction fees for many merchants in April, which the National Retail Federation along with a group of retailers said was "driving up inflation."

Flashback: Early in the pandemic, businesses started adding fees like a disinfection charge or the cost of personal protection equipment.

The New York City Council allowed restaurants to temporarily add a "COVID-19 Recovery Charge" of up to 10% of total bills but required that the menu and bill clearly disclosed the charge.

What they’re saying: “As the costs of doing business have changed, we’ve seen more merchants leverage this tactic,” Peter Dougherty, Lightspeed’s general manager of hospitality, told the Journal.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst, CreditCards.com, told Inc.com that consumers want to be presented with one price.

"They don't want to be nickel and dimed for everything from the air conditioning to the cleaning supplies to their employees' health insurance," Rossman said.

Reality check: Some of the extra charges are clearer than others, like when restaurants specify menu items have higher costs for delivery orders and service fees may apply.

Experts advise reading the fine print and if a fee isn't properly displayed or listed, ask for more information.

Fuel surcharges added amid rising gas prices

Ridesharing and on-demand delivery apps added fuel surcharges in March to "help drivers" combat high gas prices.