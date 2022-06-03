Data: FactSet; Axios Visuals

Wholesale prices for gasoline keep surging, meaning the angst Americans are feeling at the pump will last.

Why it matters: Gasoline prices are key inflation indicators to the American public, and their persistent climb is a headwind for both consumer spending — as gas bills eat into household budgets — and politicians hoping to stay in power.

Driving the news: Benchmark futures prices for gasoline hit a new high of $4.19 per gallon Thursday, as the Department of Energy reported that gasoline supplies last week hit their lowest level this year.

State of play: Unless those futures prices come down quick, we're about to blow past last week's record retail gas price of $4.71 a gallon, per AAA.

That's a nominal record, not an inflation-adjusted high — the all-time inflation adjusted high for a gallon of regular gas was $5.38 set in June 2008, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

How it works: The futures contract is the price for a kind of fuel known as RBOB, which stands for "Reformulated Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending."

Basically, it's "unfinished" gas that is then blended with ethanol at gasoline distribution hubs and then delivered to stations where it's sold on to gas-hungry drivers.

The bottom line: The difference between futures prices and national average retail prices for a gallon of regular has averaged roughly 97 cents over the last three years.