In honor of college football season getting underway this weekend, we're holding a contest to see which school has the best game day traditions.

Let's set aside for a minute the hot feelings about the University of Oregon's move to the Big Ten, leaving Oregon State scrambling for a league starting next fall.

Details: Our bracket includes colleges and universities in cities that are home to an Axios Local newsroom, or that have one of our newsrooms nearby.

This week, UO is up against Arizona State — clearly an opportunity for the Ducks to dominate.

Our thoughts on why Oregon deserves to advance in this contest:

🎸 They're "Thunderstruck," no doubt by our "Shout."

🙀 We throw the O. The most perfect letter, even if it's not first in the alphabet.

🏍️ The Duck on the Harley. Nothing can compete.

Vote here by noon Tuesday to keep the Ducks in the running.