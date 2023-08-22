1 hour ago - Sports
Oregon Ducks vs. the country in college football traditions
In honor of college football season getting underway this weekend, we're holding a contest to see which school has the best game day traditions.
- Let's set aside for a minute the hot feelings about the University of Oregon's move to the Big Ten, leaving Oregon State scrambling for a league starting next fall.
Details: Our bracket includes colleges and universities in cities that are home to an Axios Local newsroom, or that have one of our newsrooms nearby.
- This week, UO is up against Arizona State — clearly an opportunity for the Ducks to dominate.
Our thoughts on why Oregon deserves to advance in this contest:
🎸 They're "Thunderstruck," no doubt by our "Shout."
🙀 We throw the O. The most perfect letter, even if it's not first in the alphabet.
🏍️ The Duck on the Harley. Nothing can compete.
Vote here by noon Tuesday to keep the Ducks in the running.
