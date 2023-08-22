1 hour ago - Sports

Oregon Ducks vs. the country in college football traditions

Emily Harris
A football team mascot dressed as a duck rides a motorcycle into a stadium, surrounded by football players in green tops and white pants.

The Webfoot's grand entrance. Photo: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

In honor of college football season getting underway this weekend, we're holding a contest to see which school has the best game day traditions.

  • Let's set aside for a minute the hot feelings about the University of Oregon's move to the Big Ten, leaving Oregon State scrambling for a league starting next fall.

Details: Our bracket includes colleges and universities in cities that are home to an Axios Local newsroom, or that have one of our newsrooms nearby.

  • This week, UO is up against Arizona State — clearly an opportunity for the Ducks to dominate.

Our thoughts on why Oregon deserves to advance in this contest:

🎸 They're "Thunderstruck," no doubt by our "Shout."

🙀 We throw the O. The most perfect letter, even if it's not first in the alphabet.

🏍️ The Duck on the Harley. Nothing can compete.

Vote here by noon Tuesday to keep the Ducks in the running.

