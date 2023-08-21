1 hour ago - Sports
Vote for the best college gameday traditions in new Axios Local bracket
Live mascots, fight songs and marching bands — college football has it all.
State of play: The game day experience often starts hours before kickoff. With the season starting Saturday, we want to know which school does it best.
How it works: Each round will feature two schools from (or near) an Axios Local newsroom competing against each other for the best tradition.
- Of note: Some schools may be representing a city due to a large alumni population. And for some cities that have two schools, we picked the one we thought had the best chance to compete or asked our readers to decide.