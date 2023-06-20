Fire weather has increased in Portland in the last 50 years

Share on email (opens in new window)

Average days per year with low relative humidity, high heat and strong winds, annually, 1973–2022. Reproduced from Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals.

Fire weather days in the Portland area increased by 2.7 days annually on average between 1973 and 2022, per an analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate science research organization, Axios' Andrew Freedman and Kavya Beheraj report.

The big picture: The report found that wildfire seasons are getting longer and more intense, especially along the West Coast.

Of note: The report defines fire weather days as having particular combinations of low humidity, high temperatures and strong winds.

Why it matters: The trend in fire weather days is tied to human-caused climate change, Climate Central says. This is because climate change is causing higher temperatures and drier conditions in many areas, which can lead to more frequent and larger fires.

Flashback: The Portland area saw a high number of fire weather days in 2020 and 2021 — 8.3 and 13 days, respectively.