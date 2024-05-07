Randy's Donuts brings a delicious California treat to Phoenix
Randy's Donuts is a longtime institution in California, and now that it's officially expanded to Phoenix, you can stop in yourself to see why it's such a beloved chain.
State of play: The chain, which opened its original store in Inglewood, California, in 1952, launched its first Arizona location last month.
- Randy's Phoenix location is on Seventh Street, a few blocks south of Bethany Home Road.
- They have 17 other U.S. locations in California, Nevada and Georgia, along with 21 international stores in South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.
- New stores are scheduled to open later this year in Albuquerque, Las Vegas and multiple locations in California.
What to try: There are so many varieties to choose from that it was hard to figure out where to start.
- You can get a "crondy," which is a cross between a croissant and a doughnut, or a Texas-sized donut that, as the name suggests, is gigantic.
- They've got a lot of interesting stuff in their fancy and premium selections, like doughnuts that are matcha-flavored or covered in Fruity Pebbles.
- I went with a few selections so I sample pieces of each: a butter crumb raised, a s'mores and a maple raised with mini churros on top.
Everything was fantastic. The s'mores doughnut had me fantasizing about sitting around a campfire, and nothing with churros on top could be anything but delicious.
- Best bites: It was a little less fancy than the others, but the butter crumb doughnut was my favorite.
What's next: Franchisee Brian Padilla isn't stopping with the Phoenix store. He told the Arizona Republic last month that he plans to open two more Randy's locations in Chandler.
