Randy's Donuts is a longtime institution in California, and now that it's officially expanded to Phoenix, you can stop in yourself to see why it's such a beloved chain. State of play: The chain, which opened its original store in Inglewood, California, in 1952, launched its first Arizona location last month.

Randy's Phoenix location is on Seventh Street, a few blocks south of Bethany Home Road.

They have 17 other U.S. locations in California, Nevada and Georgia, along with 21 international stores in South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

New stores are scheduled to open later this year in Albuquerque, Las Vegas and multiple locations in California.

What to try: There are so many varieties to choose from that it was hard to figure out where to start.

You can get a "crondy," which is a cross between a croissant and a doughnut, or a Texas-sized donut that, as the name suggests, is gigantic.

They've got a lot of interesting stuff in their fancy and premium selections, like doughnuts that are matcha-flavored or covered in Fruity Pebbles.

I went with a few selections so I sample pieces of each: a butter crumb raised, a s'mores and a maple raised with mini churros on top.

Everything was fantastic. The s'mores doughnut had me fantasizing about sitting around a campfire, and nothing with churros on top could be anything but delicious.

Best bites: It was a little less fancy than the others, but the butter crumb doughnut was my favorite.

What's next: Franchisee Brian Padilla isn't stopping with the Phoenix store. He told the Arizona Republic last month that he plans to open two more Randy's locations in Chandler.