Arizona's universities enact new protest rules in preparation for graduation

State of play: ASU's graduation events began over the weekend. Its main undergraduate commencement program is Monday night. UofA's commencement is scheduled for Friday and NAU will hold ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
Zoom in: None of the universities have announced changes to graduation events, but they have changed and clarified some policies in hopes of limitingdisorderly campus protests for the remainder of the semester:
ASU has placed a fence around Alumni Lawn, where an encampment was established in late April.
UofA announced last week it will not allow events or large gatherings on university property without a permit until at least May 15.
NAU outlawed tents and other "temporary structures" on campus and limited "expressive activity" to 8am-5pm.
Between the lines: Any graduation disruptions would hit a class that already had their 2020 high school graduations upended by the onset of the COVID pandemic.
ASU: Police on April 26 and 27 arrested 72 people — 20 of whom were students — who established a campground and refused to leave after they were asked repeatedly to disperse. Four other arrests occurred during protests last week, according to the university.
UofA: Two students and two other protesters were arrested on April 30 and May 1 after police deployed pepper balls and rubber bullets to disperse a camp. Protesters were throwing "projectiles" at officers, officials said.
NAU: Around two dozen people were arrested April 30 for refusing to leave campus after a 10pm deadline.
What we're watching: ASU announced last Thursday its Office of General Counsel will lead a review of the establishment and removal of the late April encampment.