The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility under construction on Dec. 6, 2022. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) formalized a partnership with Taiwan's national startup organization early Thursday morning.

GPEC and Startup Island TAIWAN will pursue joint business missions and help Tainwanese startups participate in Phoenix-area accelerator programs, according to a press release.

Driving the news: GPEC president and CEO Chris Camacho signed the memorandum of understanding during an event in Taipei Thursday morning.

Camacho and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly are there meeting with officials and business leaders about expansion opportunities in Arizona, according to GPEC.

Why it matters: Arizona and Taiwan have a burgeoning economic relationship, mainly due to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s decision to invest $40 billion in two chips factories in North Phoenix.

The new partnership aims to bring more Taiwanese investment in semiconductors and sectors including health care, cybersecurity and space.

What they're saying: "This partnership will open new doors for Taiwanese and American entrepreneurs and existing companies seeking expansion," Camacho said.