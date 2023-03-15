Need some help picking your brackets for March Madness? We're here to help with some friendly tips and advice.

The big picture: We've got three Arizona teams in the tournament.

Arizona: UofA is the 2-seed in the South region and will face Princeton in the first round.

The Wildcats have an explosive offense and are on a roll after beating UCLA for the Pac-12 crown, but they have the misfortune of being in the same region as top overall seed Alabama.

FanDuel gives Arizona the second-best odds of making it to the Final Four in its bracket, at +380, meaning if you bet $100, you get $380 for the win.

UofA has a three-way tie for sixth place in the betting odds for national champion at +1500.

Arizona State: ASU earned an 11-seed, but must beat Nevada in a play-in game Wednesday to get into the field of 64.

The Sun Devils are 2.5-point favorites over Nevada.

If they win the play-in game, they'll face 6-seed TCU in the first round.

An 11-seed is an underdog in the first round, but not by much — according to DraftKings, they've won 37.5% of their games since 1985, and more than 53% of their games since 2014.

Grand Canyon University: In their second tournament appearance in three years — and second overall since joining the Western Athletic Conference — GCU is a 14-seed, and faces 3-seed Gonzaga in the first round.

GCU is a 15.5-point underdog against Gonzaga.

A 14-seed has won a first-round game in 19 of the past 36 tournaments.

Zoom in: It's tempting to pick all chalk when filling out your bracket, but the real excitement is choosing the upsets in the early rounds.

At least one 12-seed almost always beats a 5-seed in the first round, and the best odds this year are Drake over Miami, which is only favored by 1.5 points.

If you're looking for something more exotic, Kent State has the best odds of a 4-over-13 upset, and is only a 4.5-point underdog to Indiana.

Montana State is an 8.5-point under to Kansas State, which are the best odds any 14-seed has this year.

Zoom out: Alabama, Purdue, Houston and Kansas are the betting favorites to get to the Final Four, but it's extremely rare for all four 1-seeds to make it.

Few experts are picking against Alabama, but in other brackets, there's a lot of love for 2-seeds Marquette and Texas, 5-seed Duke,

Jeremy's thought bubble: As much as I'd love to pick UofA to go all the way, I have them going out in the Elite Eight — my Final Four is Alabama, Duke, Houston and UConn, with Houston over Alabama for the championship.