There's a new park in downtown Mesa.

Driving the news: The city unveiled the Plaza at Mesa City Center on Wednesday night.

It's part of the four-acre downtown space that houses the new ASU Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center.

Details: The park includes a large grassy space for people to watch movies on the large screen on the side of the MIX Center.

It also has a geometric shade canopy, a water feature and room for an ice skating rink in the winter.

Why it matters: The urban park serves the new ASU student population and provides space for residents to enjoy the new university district, which was mostly funded by city taxpayers.

Of note: The city voted in 2018 to foot the bill for most of the $100 million project in hopes of livening up its once sleepy downtown.

Since then, downtown Mesa has seen significant new residential and retail development.

What they're saying: "As our downtown continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see the space activated and enjoyed by people of all ages," Mayor John Giles said in a statement.

