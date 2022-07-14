It's Bastille Day — the anniversary of the French storming of the Bastille, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution.

🥐 Feeling festive? Pick up some croissants (our personal favorite French culinary contribution) at these metro Phoenix bakeries.

This bakery makes all of its pastries (even the sweet ones!) with sourdough — and it's awesome.

Try the plain sourdough croissant plain or with butter and jam for a delightful breakfast treat. Or branch out with a pain au chocolat or almond croissant.

Locations: Visit their downtown Mesa storefront or catch them at several farmer's markets.

Essence is the perfect spot for a traditional butter croissant. Of course, there are other flavors — but we never stray too far from the flaky goodness of the old faithful.

Pro tip: Pick up some macarons while you're there.

Location: Near 40th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

But: Unfortunately, they're closed this week, so you'll have to put off your celebration until next week.

This neighborhood cafe offers its homemade croissants plain, stuffed with ham and Gruyère cheese filling or as the foundation for a BLT.

There are plenty of other sweets and baked goods on the menu, and we've never seen anyone leave disappointed.

Location: In the Coronado neighborhood near McDowell Road and 16th Street.

Try a classic croissant or a cruffin — a cross between a croissant and a muffin.

Of note: The patisserie also offers baking classes so you can learn how to make these French delights yourself.

Locations: Uptown Phoenix and north Scottsdale.