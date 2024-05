Share on email (opens in new window)

Philadelphia has assembled a task force to explore what reparations could look like in the city. Why it matters: Black Philadelphians have long faced disparities related to income, education, housing and gun violence.

The big picture: Philly joins a growing number of states and municipalities examining possible reparations — a once-fringe idea that's gone mainstream, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

State of play: Over the coming months, the 10-member volunteer task force will study reparations and propose how to compensate Black residents whose descendants endured slavery and Jim Crow-era discrimination.

Members met for the first time Tuesday.

Zoom in: The task force is led by co-chairs Breanna Moore and Rashaun Williams, who also lead the Philadelphia chapter of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America.

Other members will lead committees focusing on topics including criminal justice, education, and urban planning and sustainable development.

Zoom out: Evanston, Illinois, was the first U.S. city to approve reparations in 2021.

Since then, San Francisco and Detroit have been examining reparations, along with the states of New York and California.

Context: Black households earned nearly $40,000 less annually on average than their white counterparts, per Pew Charitable Trusts' latest State of the City report, which looked at 2022 data.

Predominantly Black neighborhoods in North and Southwest Philly have the lowest life expectancy in the city.

And the city's long history of redlining and residential segregation persists.

What they're saying: Philly was "shaped by the legacy of slavery and its afterlife, including mass incarceration, redlining, and educational apartheid," Cara McClellan, a member of the task force, said in a statement.

The group's work will help ensure reconciliation and repair democratic principals, she said.

How you can help: The task force is seeking volunteers to help study, survey and assist with the eight committees.

Sign up on the task force's website.

What's next: The task force will hold public meetings and events, with a town hall set for June 29.