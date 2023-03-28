Philadelphia has exceeded 100 homicides for the year.

Why it matters: Gun violence is dominating the mayoral and council races.

Driving the news: Two men were killed in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia over the weekend, per the Inquirer.

State of play: Homicides are down 14 percent from the same time last year, according to the city’s homicide tracker.

The 101 killings this year make 2023 the third-deadliest year so far since 2007, records show. The city eclipsed 500 homicides in 2021 and 2022.

Yes, but: City officials have said the total number of shooting incidents is a better indicator than homicides of violence in the city.

Shooting incidents have dipped by 25% from the same time last year, records show.

Zoom in: Most victims of gun violence this year have been Black males. Nearly half were between the ages of 18 and 30, according to the city controller’s office.

What they’re saying: Anti-violence activist Bilal Qayyum tells Axios that he’s interested to see whether the decline in violence holds through the summer months, which tend to be more violent than other times of year.

What we're watching: Desperate for ways to reduce the bloodshed, one candidate for City Council has proposed a drone fleet that would help police patrol the city and respond to violent crimes.