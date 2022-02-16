Philadelphia's redlining legacy persists

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Residential segregation is still a reality in Philadelphia more than 80 years after redlining maps were drawn.

But the city's formerly redlined areas no longer line up with where communities of color live.

State of play: More white people are moving into formerly redlined zones in Philly, FiveThirtyEight and ABC News reports.

As these areas gentrify, property values increase, and lower-income people, many of whom are Black, can't afford to stay.

Philadelphia is among seven cities that account for almost half of all gentrification in the country, according to a 2019 study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Catch up fast: In the 1930s, the Home Owners' Loan Corporation graded neighborhoods with high Black populations as "hazardous" or at a high risk of defaulting on mortgage loans — marking them with red ink on their maps.

Philadelphia's legacy of redlining — the practice of banks denying loans to buyers in Black neighborhoods — reinforced de facto segregation despite the Northeast never having legal segregation.

Anti-discrimination laws like the Fair Housing Act of 1968 helped, but disparities remain widespread.

Of note: Residential segregation correlates with differences in income, poverty, education and health care.

Between the lines: Black homeownership has been declining in Philly over the past 30 years.

And it doesn't help that Black Philadelphians still have a harder time securing loans compared to their white counterparts.

Even if Black Philadelphians secure a loan, they're forced to compete with cash buyers, largely investors.