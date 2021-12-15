Black homeownership is declining in Philly

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia's Black homeownership rate has been declining over the past 30 years, and little progress has been made to narrow the gap, according to a new report.

Why it matters: The country's long history of discriminatory policies have disadvantaged Black residents from building wealth through homeownership at the same rate as their white counterparts.

Plus: The pandemic-driven economic downturn has presented more challenges for Black homeowners, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reported in October.

State of play: About 47% of Black Philadelphians owned their homes in 2019, compared to 59% of their white peers, according to the Fed's new report published this month.

Declining household incomes, rising home prices, low credit scores and limited credit history all contribute to the gap.

Lenders cited credit history as a reason for denying 29% of rejected Black applicants and just 16% of rejected white applicants.

Flashback: The city's population dwindled in the 1960s because of suburbanization and "white flight," resulting in more housing supply. That pushed down prices, causing more working-class families to pursue homeownership.

From the 1960s to the 1990s, the mixture of lower housing costs and fair housing laws allowed for more middle and upper-class Black families to buy homes.

But when the U.S. housing market crashed in 2007, Black homeowners — who were more likely to have subprime mortgages — were disproportionately affected. Many majority Black neighborhoods in the city saw a large spike in foreclosures.

Catch up fast: After 2010, the Black homeownership rate in Philadelphia fell below 50% — the first time since 1970. It has continued to decline since.

Over the past 20 years, the median home value in the city has jumped from 2.5 to 5 times the median income for Black households.

What they're saying: Lei Ding, a co-author of the new Fed report, suggested allowing lenders to factor in alternative metrics like rental or utility payments so that Black borrowers can access more loans.

"This wouldn't be a comprehensive solution, but it could help," Ding said.

Theresa Singleton, who also co-authored the report, said the issue should be viewed as an intersection between jobs, income and housing.