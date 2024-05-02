Philadelphia loves you, WallyGator, please come home

Why it matters: Wally may have been snubbed in America's Favorite Pet competition, but he's an honorary mascot in Philly right up there with the likes of Gritty.
Catch up quick: Our gator friend disappeared April 21 during a trip to Brunswick, Georgia, with his owner Joie Henney, multiple media outlets reported.
"Wally is very important to me as well as to a lot of other people that he makes happy and puts joy in their hearts," Henney wrote in a Facebook post.
My heart aches for you, Henney. So here's a quick letter of support from your friends at Axios Philadelphia.
Flashback: I've loved gators since I was a young boy. I was fascinated by reptiles and would check out books from my elementary school library to learn everything I could about them.
Living thousands of miles away in New Mexico, I grew up doing the gator chomp as a fan of the University of Florida football team.
Zoom in: When I first read about how Henney adopted Wally at just a year old, I thought, "An emotional support gator? WTF." But then later, I saw your stumpy legs poking out from your little harness, and my heart swooned.