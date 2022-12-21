Why so serious? This is about as straight-faced as you'll find The Inquirer journalist. Photo: Courtesy of Farr

Stephanie Farr took one college journalism class and "absolutely hated it."

The creative nonfiction major thought to herself, "Why would anyone who writes want to get into this profession? They just suck the creativity out of your soul."

Plot twist: Truth is stranger than fiction. Now the must-follow culture "jawnalist" for the Inquirer, Farr has morphed into the city's ombudswoman of oddities.

She pens many of the paper's quirkiest stories, along with the "We The People" series about everyday Philadelphians.

The backstory: Farr's first job was with her hometown paper, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. Three years later, she joined the Philadelphia Daily News.

When it merged with the Inky in 2016, Farr wondered where she'd fit in, but soon found her niche.

The upshot: Her author archive is now the zeitgeist of the zany, full of stories for readers looking for a break from the seriousness of the world.

We asked for Farr's help curating some of the curiosities of 2022. Here goes:

The most Philly story ever: Phillies super fan Sean Hagan was rescued by fire officials after scaling a light pole and shotgunning beers thrown to him by the crowd after the team's clinching win over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Farr's take: "It was one of those only in Philly moments." Politicians Pop Quiz: Inundated by political ads, Farr found inspiration from a Gus the Groundhog lotto commercial and turned it into an offbeat way to gauge candidates' "Pennsylvania-ness." Farr's take: "If you don't know who the second-most famous groundhog in PA is, you probably shouldn't be running for office here." Elon Musk as Robin Hood: The former college girlfriend of the former richest – and perhaps most hated – man in the world made serious coin by auctioning off mementos of their time together and even said nice things about him during an interview. Farr's take: "I'm pretty sure some of my ex-boyfriends are still doing keg stands in Pittsburgh."

Honorable mentions: WallyGator the emotional support animal, Chicken Man, Avocado mania.

Wanting to end on the weirdest note ever, we asked Farr: